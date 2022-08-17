Waterford slam 'idiots' who sent threats and abuse to former striker following Cork City clash

WATERFORD FC HAVE slammed the “idiots” who sent vicious, abusive messages to former loan striker Louis Britton after he lined out against the club for Munster rivals Cork City at Turners Cross on Monday evening.

Britton, 21, spent the first five months of the season on loan at the RSC from Bristol City, scoring 10 league goals in 18 appearances. However, upon the expiry of his contract with the English Championship club in July, Cork City swooped to sign him on a permanent deal from under the noses of their fellow promotion chasers.

Britton came off the bench for the First Division leaders to a frosty reception from Waterford’s travelling support but was unable to break the deadlock in what transpired to be a 0-0 draw.

Following the game, however, the English striker received a series of hideous messages on Instagram including a voice message which alluded to slitting his mother’s throat.

Britton, taking his lead from Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson who laid bare the death threats and abuse he received following his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card during an English Premier League fixture on Monday, shared at least a portion of the messages to his own Instagram page.

One of them read: “Hi Louis, just wanted to say you’re a cunt, this is what you get for leaving and being a prick about it. Hope you do your ACL you English cunt.”

A separate voice message said: “Fuck you, Louis Britton. If you see this message you dirty bastard treating Waterford like that… Next time you come to Waterford, you’re getting your head smacked in. I hope your mother kills herself and you slit her throat you dirty bastard.”

Another written message added: “I hope you suffer a career-ending injury you British bastard.”

In a statement signed by Waterford’s operations manager, Tony Burke, the club condemned fans who had made such horrible remarks towards the former Blues striker.

Waterford also clarified that an allegation that one of the messages had been sent by an academy player at the club had proven untrue following an internal investigation.

📝 Waterford FC Club Statement pic.twitter.com/blVU1Adcnm — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 17, 2022

“Everyone involved with Waterford FC wants to clearly state that we are totally disgusted by the recent online remarks made to our former player Louis Britton,” the statement began. “We condemn online abuse in all its forms.

These ignorant and insensitive remarks were unfortunately written by idiots who have no understanding of our great game. There should be no place in any sport for these so-called ‘keyboard warriors’ whose vile comments only underpin their small minds.

“Football by its nature is a very transient employment and players leave clubs on a regular basis for various reasons, and while fans may not like to see their favourites leave, they can understand the reasons.

“Louis was a valuable member of our squad during his short time here and both he and his family were warmly embraced by the true fans of Waterford FC as are all of our current, multicultural playing staff.

An allegation was also made that some of the comments sent to Louis came from a current Waterford FC academy player. This allegation has been examined in detail, and we are happy to confirm that this allegation has been proven to be totally untrue.

“We wish the very best regards to Louis in his future career and trust that he will not allow the ramblings of some idiots cloud his opinion of our club and Waterford in general.”