Louis O'Regan [file photo].
RIP

Irish motorcyclist Louis O'Regan dies following crash at Isle of Man qualifying

The 43-year-old was an experienced rider at the competition.
1.05pm, 19 Aug 2024
IRISH MOTORCYCLIST LOUIS O’Regan has died following a crash during the qualifying session of the 2024 Isle of Man.

A statement from event organisers Manx Grand Prix reads that the 43-year-old passed away after injuries sustained in a crash at Kate’s Cottage. The statement adds that Louis was an experienced Manx Grand Prix rider who made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race where he finished 12th.

“With great sadness,” the statement begins, “the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

“Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th. He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

Sinead Farrell
