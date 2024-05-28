'It was a really odd, weird feeling. The doctor let gravity do its thing'

A DISLOCATED SHOULDER was far from the ideal start to 2024 for Louise Quinn.

The Republic of Ireland and Birmingham City defender suffered the injury in a Conti Cup win over West Ham in late January.

Quinn, 33, appeared a major doubt for Ireland’s friendlies against Italy and Wales a month later as a result, but she was named in Eileen Gleeson’s squad and featured as a second-half substitute against the latter.

“It was definitely dislocated,” she tells The 42 ahead of the Euro 2025 qualifier double-header against Sweden.

“I don’t usually stay down but even the West Ham goalkeeper asked, ‘Are you okay?’ and I said ‘shoulder’. I couldn’t breathe.

“It was a really odd, weird feeling. I just walked off the pitch and once I got into the medical room, got some gas and air. The doctor let gravity do its thing. I just lay forward and the shoulder slipped back in.

“I could probably have come back sooner but there was something coming up on the scan which could have been a fracture but that wasn’t the case.

“It took around four weeks but I would have been back in a week or two if I had my way. Everything went well. Rehab went well. When they said there was chance of fracture, I just said ‘no chance’.”

It was Quinn’s first time to sustain the injury, and she’s trying to avoid the risk of repeating it by keeping busy in the gym and strapping her shoulder if needed.

“It was just a bizarre mistake. It got pulled behind my back so was an awkward position.

“We were attacking at a corner and when I lost my marker she pulled my arm. It was weird but could happen all the same.

“I wasn’t used to this one so it was an odd feeling. Like rolling an ankle, you can do it again.”

While Quinn is back to her brilliant best on the field, she has been busy picking up punditry gigs too. She has been a regular in the RTÉ studio for major women’s tournaments through the years, but she has now spread her wings across the water.

Total dominance from Chelsea here at Old Trafford vs Man Utd. @BarclaysWSL title number 5 in a row pending for Chelsea...⏳🏆 Enjoying my time on BBC World Service 🎙️🤓 pic.twitter.com/MVfspSQoqu — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) May 18, 2024

“It was really enjoyable. I got to chat about live football and literally the only thing I was missing was a pint in my hand during the game!

“It was an unbelievable experience, being in the stadium. I love talking about football and sport in general, I have a massive interest across the board.”

Asked whether she would be comfortable criticising fellow players, Quinn said: “I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it.

“I just go in and give how I see football and talk about it. It won’t be overly critical. I’m that person who sees something good from each scenario but I’m not going to hammer someone.

“I play and know if they make a mistake, it’s just a mistake. They didn’t do it on purpose. These moments happen in a game. It’s important to highlight it but it wouldn’t be my style to go for people. That might grow and develop if I keep going with it. Because I’m still playing, I see that sort of criticism. I won’t avoid a situation either but it’s just a right or wrong way of saying something. Hopefully I can be more on that side.”

The Wicklow woman, meanwhile, says she will “just keep going” after Brazil was announced as the hosts for the 2027 World Cup.

“That’s a great aim and goal. To just even have the potential of qualifying for another World Cup would be absolutely lovely to say but I’m not going to promise anything. I’m not going to promise myself anything.

“I’ve kept going for years and been able to keep myself in decent nick and continue growing.”