'She deserves a goal because she’s been excellent for us' - Quinn earns Birmingham's first point

BIRMINGHAM CITY MANAGER Scott Booth says the “excellent” Louise Quinn’s goal yesterday was a just reward for her performances since joining this summer.

The Irish defender and Blues captain earned her side’s first point of the 2021/22 Women’s Super League [WSL] season after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Quinn – one of seven Irish players involved for Birmingham – levelled matters in the 67th minute, her poacher’s strike cancelling out Claudia Walker’s earlier opener.

“A rock at the back so far this season,” as detailed by the club’s official website, Booth was delighted with his skipper after the game.

“We need Lou involved in all dead ball situations because she is so dangerous,” he said. “This one was different because she actually reacted well to the second phase, which was amazing.

“It was a good delivery and we had bodies going for the ball, she deserves a goal because she’s been excellent for us.”

There's a first for everything, a goal with the feet 😅 https://t.co/zXmn0OZPxD — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) October 10, 2021

“There’s a first for everything, a goal with the feet,” Quinn joked on Twitter afterwards, better known for scoring with her head (the Wicklow woman did so when she bagged her 12th goal for her country on her 87th appearance in last month’s friendly against Australia: “The auld trademark,” she laughed at the time.)

She was more serious with her overall assessment of the win over the Hammers yesterday: “A big point on the road! To get ourselves back in the game after going a goal down shows what we are made of! We had to hang on but great team fight.”

Her namesake and new Irish cap Lucy Quinn, goalkeeper Marie Hourihan – making her second WSL debut at the club – defender Harriet Scott and recent Women’s National League [WNL] imports Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan and Eleanor Ryan Doyle were the other Girls In Green to feature; striker Ryan Doyle introduced from the bench, with the other six starting.

#NoMoreSilence Today we stood together with @westhamwomen in solidarity for the NWSL players and beyond 💪 pic.twitter.com/eTpHnHpnMX — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) October 10, 2021

And Booth was pleased with his side’s overall showing.

“I thought it was a really good performance. I thought it was really well structured, we made it hard for the opposition but had a go ourselves,” he said.

“We have been working on having more of an attacking transition threat and I thought today, we had that. When the players had to put their bodies on the line, they did and worked hard for each other.

“West Ham are tough to play against because they have a really wide shape, and they really stretch the game. They are capable of hurting the best teams in the league, so we had to be organised.

“We are starting to gain momentum; the players will feel positive after picking up a great point on the road against a team that have been flying.”