Fiorentina confirm signing of Ireland stalwart Quinn

IRISH CENTRE BACK Louise Quinn was today confirmed among the new recruits for Italian side Fiorentina.

The 30-year-old Wicklow woman heads for Florence, and the club where compatriot Stephanie Roche also played, after three years in England with Arsenal – a stint that may well have run longer were it not for the financial impact of the pandemic.

A statement from Fiorentina Femminile today added that the former Peamount defender’s deal is a one-year contract.

“I had a great time at Arsenal,” Quinn told The42 last month, “there’s no point in me over-thinking the situation — that’s not going to help anyone, that’s not going to help myself. I’m just going to carry on — sometimes, that’s the name of the game in football. Contract’s can [elapse].

“It’s just about looking forward now and finding something else.”