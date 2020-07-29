This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Fiorentina confirm signing of Ireland stalwart Quinn

The Wicklow woman’s contract with Arsenal ran out this summer, but she has landed a year-long deal in Italy.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 923 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5162969
File photo: Quinn celebrates after Ireland's Euro qualifier against Ukraine in Tallaght.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH CENTRE BACK Louise Quinn was today confirmed among the new recruits for Italian side Fiorentina.

The 30-year-old Wicklow woman heads for Florence, and the club where compatriot Stephanie Roche also played, after three years in England with Arsenal – a stint that may well have run longer were it not for the financial impact of the pandemic.

A statement from Fiorentina Femminile today added that the former Peamount defender’s deal is a one-year contract.

“I had a great time at Arsenal,” Quinn told The42 last month, “there’s no point in me over-thinking the situation — that’s not going to help anyone, that’s not going to help myself. I’m just going to carry on — sometimes, that’s the name of the game in football. Contract’s can [elapse].

“It’s just about looking forward now and finding something else.”

