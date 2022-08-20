Membership : Access or Sign Up
Eighth for gutsy Shanahan in 800m final at European Championships

The Leevale athlete battled all the way to the end in what was her first senior championships final.

Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LOUISE SHANAHAN HAS finished in eighth place in the final of the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

The Leevale athlete, who has competing in her first senior championships final, clocked an impressive time of 2:01.64 in a competitive field. Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson crossed over the finish line as the winner in a time of 1:59.04, with Renelle Lamote of France claiming second and Poland’s Anna Wielgosz taking third place.

Cork’s Shanahan produced a gutsy performance throughout the race, and was in the middle of the pack as they approached the final bend. She drifted out of contention as the pace of the leaders increased but battled all the way to the finish line.

Her finishing time was just .8 of a second short of her PB.

