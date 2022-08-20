Eighth for gutsy Shanahan in 800m final at European Championships

LOUISE SHANAHAN HAS finished in eighth place in the final of the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

The Leevale athlete, who has competing in her first senior championships final, clocked an impressive time of 2:01.64 in a competitive field. Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson crossed over the finish line as the winner in a time of 1:59.04, with Renelle Lamote of France claiming second and Poland’s Anna Wielgosz taking third place.

Advertisement

Cork’s Shanahan produced a gutsy performance throughout the race, and was in the middle of the pack as they approached the final bend. She drifted out of contention as the pace of the leaders increased but battled all the way to the finish line.

Her finishing time was just .8 of a second short of her PB.

Louise Shanahan finishes eighth in the 800m final at the European Athletics Championships as Britain's Keely Hodgkinson wins gold in Munich. pic.twitter.com/71odws7pcf — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 20, 2022

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!