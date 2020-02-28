Lowry recovers from poor start to stay in the mix at Honda Classic

Shane Lowry hits from the third tee at Palm Beach Gardens.

SHANE LOWRY PUT a desperate start to his second round behind him to finish the day on two-under-par at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

Lowry shot a bogey on each of his opening three holes on day two in Florida but recovered to register an eagle after chipping in from 20 yards, along with four birdies which left him on 138 after back-to-back 69s.

The Open champion’s mixed display also included a total of five bogeys.

It leaves Lowry still in the mix with the clubhouse lead currently shared by former world number one Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and TJ Poston, with the three all on four-under-par in the battle for the $7m purse.

Brooks Koepka, the highest ranked player ion the field, missed the cut in his hometown event after signing off with consecutive 74s.

