Zinedine Zidane's son Luca loaned to Santander as goalkeeper seeks first-team football

After making one senior appearance for Madrid last season, Zidane has been sent on loan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,312 Views 3 Comments
Zidane during a La Liga game against Huesca in March.
Zidane during a La Liga game against Huesca in March.
LUCA ZIDANE HAS completed a loan switch from Real Madrid to Racing Santander for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 21-year-old featured once for Madrid at first-team level last season after being handed a surprise start by his father Zinedine Zidane for the 3-2 win over Huesca in March.

He is far down the goalkeeping pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Andriy Lunin – back from his loan spell with Leganes – all in front of him.

Following Zidane’s loan exit to Segunda Division side Racing, it has been reported Navas could follow him out the door in a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That would leave highly-rated Ukrainian keeper Lunin to provide back-up for Courtois, who joined from Chelsea last August.

As well as featuring once for the first team, Zidane appeared 30 times for Castilla in 2018-19.

