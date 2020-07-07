This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Sevilla star scores winning goal before replacing goalkeeper and making vital injury-time save

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos grabbed the headlines in a 1-0 victory over Eibar.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 12:40 PM
Sevilla's Argentine international Lucas Ocampos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sevilla's Argentine international Lucas Ocampos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LUCAS OCAMPOS MORE than played his part in Sevilla’s win over Eibar last night. 

The Argentine winger broke the deadlock for Julen Lopetegui’s side on 56 minutes  – his 13th La Liga goal of the season — after nice work from team-mate Jesus Navas. 

In the 10th minute of stoppage time, Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was then stretchered off injured and, having used all five substitutes, Ocampos put his hand up to jump in nets. 

Seconds later, the 25-year-old made a point-blank save to deny Eibar stopper Marko Dmitrovic, who had ventured forward into the opposing box for a long throw-in. 

Yes, you read that correctly.

Absolute scenes. 

Sevilla are chasing a Champions League spot and currently sit fourth in the table after going 11 games unbeaten. 

Unsurprisingly, Ocampos was named man of the match. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

