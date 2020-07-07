Sevilla star scores winning goal before replacing goalkeeper and making vital injury-time save

LUCAS OCAMPOS MORE than played his part in Sevilla’s win over Eibar last night.

The Argentine winger broke the deadlock for Julen Lopetegui’s side on 56 minutes – his 13th La Liga goal of the season — after nice work from team-mate Jesus Navas.

In the 10th minute of stoppage time, Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was then stretchered off injured and, having used all five substitutes, Ocampos put his hand up to jump in nets.

Seconds later, the 25-year-old made a point-blank save to deny Eibar stopper Marko Dmitrovic, who had ventured forward into the opposing box for a long throw-in.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Absolute scenes.

Sevilla are chasing a Champions League spot and currently sit fourth in the table after going 11 games unbeaten.

Unsurprisingly, Ocampos was named man of the match.

