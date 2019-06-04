Real Madrid announce €60m capture of Bundesliga hotshot

Jovic shields the ball from Chelsea defender David Luiz during their Europa League encounter.

REAL MADRID HAVE confirmed that they will be signing Serbian international Luka Jovic, pending a medical.

The striker, 21, will join from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €60 million on a six-year deal.

“Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to the transfer of player Luka Jović, pending the medical examination,” reads Real Madrid’s statement.

“The player remains linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.”

Jovic scored 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, including 10 in the Europa League to help his team reach the semi-finals.

The German outfit initially took the player on a two-season long from Benfica, before triggering a purchase clause — reportedly paying just €7m — to make it permanent in April.

“In sporting terms, Luka Jovic is a big loss for us,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Fredi Bobic.

It was clear that we would not be able to turn down offers of a certain size. He has the best perspectives for a brilliant career. We are proud to have helped him on his way.”

After a poor season, both domestically and in Europe, Madrid are set to spend big to boost Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Eden Hazard is likely to arrive from Chelsea after confirming that he was leaving the Europa League-winners, while Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy is also a target.

Porto defender Eder Militao is joining too, with a €50m deal announced back in March, while 18-year-old winger Rodrygo moves from Santos this month in a transfer that was agreed last summer.

