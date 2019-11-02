This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 3 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lukaku equals Ronaldo goalscoring record as ex-Man Utd star rejuvenated in Italy

The Belgium international put in a match-winning performance as Antonio Conte’s side came from behind to beat Bologna.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:06 PM
4 hours ago 12,455 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4877006
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).
Romelu Lukaku (file pic).

Updated at 00.54

TWO LATE GOALS from Romelu Lukaku helped Inter maintain their superb start to the Serie A season with a 2-1 comeback win at Bologna on Saturday, and the Belgian has fired his way into exalted company.

With Inter trailing 15 minutes from time, Lukaku bundled home from a corner before converting a stoppage-time penalty to earn his side a ninth win in 11 league games and take them back to the top of the Serie A table.

The goals were Lukaku’s eighth and ninth in the league since his switch from Manchester United, who drew a blank in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth earlier in the day.

The former Chelsea and Everton striker is the first player to score nine or more in their first eleven Serie A games for Inter since Brazilian legend Ronaldo in the 1997-98 season.

Ronaldo finished that season with 25 goals in the league, and 34 in all competitions.

With Lukaku’s penalty won by strike partner Lautaro Martinez, there were plenty of promising signs for manager Antonio Conte as his project at San Siro continues to take promising shape.

His side showed superb character to come from behind late on after Conte had fielded their youngest starting line-up (25 years and 266 days) in Serie A since August 2015.

They are now also the only club left in Europe’s big-five leagues to have a 100 per cent winning record away from home this season, with six wins on their travels already.

With his former side United struggling - most notably away from home - Lukaku will surely be looking back on his summer move with some satisfaction.

He opened his account on the opening day against Lecce, before scoring against Cagliari and AC Milan.

While he then went through a three-game run without scoring in the league, he now has six in his last four after a double at Sassuolo and more goals against Parma and Brescia, plus his efforts against Bologna.

If there is one blot on his copybook so far this season, it is that he is yet to find the net for Inter in two appearances to date in the Champions League. He will be looking to tick that box on Tuesday as Inter travel to Borussia Dortmund for a potentially vital game in Group F.

Halfway through the group stage, Inter and Dortmund are tied on four points, three behind Barcelona and three ahead of Slavia Prague.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie