Former Donegal selector Barrett set to join Derry backroom team

FORMER DONEGAL SELECTOR Luke Barrett is set to join the Derry senior football backroom team.

The 42 understands Barrett, who recently coached Tyrone senior club champions Loughmacrory, will swap Ulster counties for 2026.

The Donegal native was one of three members of Jimmy McGuinness’ backroom team to depart in September “to progress their education and professional development”.

Donegal had contested the All-Ireland final in July, defeated by Kerry on a scoreline of 1-26 to 0-19.

Barrett, a former manager of the Donegal minors, initially joined the set-up in 2023 as McGuinness returned for a second stint at the helm. He was also involved in back-to-back Ulster championship successes.

Ciarán Meenagh will lead the Derry senior footballers in 2026, having been appointed as Paddy Tally’s successor in July.

With reporting from Declan Bogue