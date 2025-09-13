Donegal selector Barrett departs from Jim McGuinness backroom team

DONEGAL GAA HAVE announced that senior football selector Luke Barrett has departed from the backroom team following a season in which Jim McGuinness’ side reached the All-Ireland final.

The back-to-back Ulster champions released a statement today confirming the news which was first reported by Donegal Live.

The statement also reports that McGuinness has attended a “very positive end-of-season strategy meeting” with Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlan to review the 2025 season and prepare for 2026.

Barrett, a former manager of the Donegal minors, initially joined the Donegal backroom team in 2023 as McGuinness returned for a second term as manager.

Donegal defended their Ulster crown this year after a thrilling extra-time battle against Armagh but were dominated by Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

The full statement from Donegal GAA reads:

“Coiste Chontae Dhún na nGall would like to express its gratitude to three members of senior team manager, Jim McGuinness’s backroom team who are departing the management to progress their education and professional development.

“Acknowledging the very significant input of selector, Luke Barrett as well as that of chartered physiotherapists, Shane McClean and Joseph O’Donnell, the county board said that all three men had gone above and beyond, in terms of the effort and commitment made over the course of several seasons.

“Their expertise, energy and enthusiasm were pivotal to driving standards forward within the senior squad.

“Chairperson Mary Coughlan has completed a very positive end-of-season strategy meeting with manager, Jim McGuinness, to look forward to 2026 while reviewing the year gone by.

“Although ultimately suffering the bitter disappointment of losing the All-Ireland final, the rate of progress both on and off the field has given reason for much optimism looking ahead.”