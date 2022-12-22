Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Luke Dennison (left).
# Competition
Bohemians continue rebuild with signing of American goalkeeper
Luke Dennison spent the previous three years with Longford Town and will now rival No.1 James Talbot.
20 minutes ago

DECLAN DEVINE HAS continued his rebuilding job at Bohemians with the signing of goalkeeper Luke Dennison to rival current No.1 James Talbot.

The 26-year-old Californian spent the previous three years with Longford Town, where he was managed last season by Gary Cronin, now assistant manager at Dalymount Park.

“I feel we now have two top quality goalkeepers at the club. We knew we needed good competition for James Talbot and we have got that with Luke,” Devine said.

“Luke has played a lot of games, has built up good experience, is looking forward to testing himself in a full-time set-up, and I expect him to push James all the way.”

Dennison added: “I can’t wait to start working with James Talbot and Chris Bennion. It was a good year last year for me under Gary Cronin, and he and Declan [Devine] really want to push on and play a good brand of football, which I’m hoping will give the fans what they deserve, which is success.

“I have lived in the Phibsborough area for two years and know how much Bohs mean to the community here. It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but it’s a dream come true to play for Bohs.”

Dennison is the seventh new arrival to Dalymount ahead of next season following the signings of former captain Keith Buckley, Paddy Kirk, Adam McDonnell, James Akintunde, Dean Williams and Grant Horton, while academy graduate Cian Byrne has been promoted to the first team having captained the U19s to the Enda McGuill Cup.

