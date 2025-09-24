Luke Donald sets European tone with another dig at American players during opening ceremony

EUROPEAN RYDER CUP captain Luke Donald set the tone for the week ahead by using his speech at today’s opening ceremony to chide the American players’ receiving money to play at this year’s event in New York.

In a break with tradition, the American players are being paid to play this week, with each player receiving $500,000. The European players are not being paid.

Of this, $300,000 is to be donated to charity, with players given another “stipend” of $200,000 to do with as they wish. US captain Keegan Bradley said on Monday that the American players would be donating their stipend to chosen charities too, though players have not revealed specifically where their money will be going. The story has caused some friction, with Scottie Scheffler sarcastically referring to it as an “issue” when it was raised in his press conference.

Speaking on Monday, Donald said “this week is not one to get paid. I feel like if you have those experiences that you remember for the rest of your life, that’s worth more than a couple hundred thousand dollars in the back of your pocket.”

Speaking on stage at the official opening ceremony, Donald returned to the subject multiple times, drawing a few boos from the American crowd gathered in front of him.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us”, said Donald. “It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize money or world ranking points. It’s about pride. It’s about representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind”, said Donald early in his speech, later adding, “we are fuelled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood, and a responsibility to honour those who came before us, while inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

US captain Keegan Bradley meanwhile spoke of the fulfilling of a personal dream to be appointed to the role, though clumsily mis-spoke when recalling his foundational Ryder Cup memory, the 1999 Battle of Brookline, mixing up Justin Leonard with the present-day European player, Justin Rose.

“The Ryder Cup became personal for me in 1999 at Brookline. I was 13 years old, perched on my dad’s shoulders watching Justin Rose’ miracle putt drop on 17. When the crowd erupted on 18, my dad let me join in on the celebration. That was the moment golf stopped being a game and started being a calling. That day changed my life.”

Bradley concluded his speech with another reference to Brookline, saying that over the three days of competition, “we’ll play with heart, play with honour, and we’ll play with every dream sparked by the fire of this competition, because the Ryder Cup doesn’t just test skill; it reveals soul. We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent. The challenge will be fierce. The pressure will be real.”

The opening ceremony is ordinarily held on the eve of the first day’s play, but was brought forward by a day with heavy rain set to drench the course tomorrow. Both captains introduced their players on stage, while both anthems were sung, the European’s being a rendition of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.

The Friday morning foursome pairings will be announced on Thursday evening, as planned.