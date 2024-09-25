Luke O'Donnell leaves Derry City for Wolverhampton Wanderers

DERRY CITY FC HAVE confirmed that midfielder Luke O’Donnell has joined English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial six figure fee.

The talented 17-year old, who hails from Buncrana and played schoolboy football with Cockhill Celtic, signed a professional contract at the Brandywell at the start of this season. He is the second academy player to agree a move to England this month, after goalkeeper Conal McDermott signed for Portsmouth.

City’s CEO, Sean Barrett, said that O’Donnell’s move was further testimony to the wealth of talent currently being developed at the Brandywell.

“It’s a great move for Luke and he is a player we think very highly of, so it’s no surprise that he has attracted the attention of a big club like Wolves.

“It’s very pleasing for us a club that we’re developing players on a pathway, that as well as giving lads the opportunity to move across the water, we’re also focused on providing local players for Derry City.

“For now though we just want to wish Luke every success at Wolves and we look forward to monitoring his progress there.”