Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Shaw: 'For sure this season it will be a new United'

Luke Shaw and Manchester United are determined to get back to the top of English and European football.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 8:58 AM
Manchester United's Luke Shaw.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw.

LUKE SHAW SAID there will be a “new” Manchester United this season as he sent a warning to Premier League champions Manchester City and rivals Liverpool.

United endured a forgettable 2018-19 campaign after the Red Devils finished sixth, 32 points adrift of City and 31 behind Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho was sacked in December, with United turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis before appointing the club great on a three-year deal in March.

Following another trophy-less season and all-English Champions League and Europa League finals, Shaw is determined to get United back to the top of the Premier League.

“It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn’t really enjoy your holidays,” United left-back Shaw said.

“You see the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they’re all English teams. It makes you feel even worse, and especially the way the finals went. None of us want that to happen again.

“I think that’s why we’ve all come back again with a different mindset. We had that break to clear our minds but now we’re all focused on getting United back to where they belong and not let the likes of the teams we’ve seen in the finals have it that easy.”

Shaw added: “For sure this season it will be a new United. They [City and Liverpool] won’t have it as easy as last season. People are probably already doubting us but they can carry on doing that.

“We know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season. It will be a new United, especially with the new ideas the manager is bringing in.”

After signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, Solskjaer’s United have impressed in pre-season with wins over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter.

United – who have been linked to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes – will face Tottenham in Shanghai on Thursday.

“We’ve worked a lot on tactics, pressing wise – when to go, what sort of moments to,” he said. “The other side of that is to keep the ball more. The manager wants us to play out from the back.

“The way the game went [against Inter], I feel we looked a lot better than we probably have for a while. A lot of times last season we didn’t keep the ball well enough and now, playing on the front foot with the pressing, we know as a team what the manager wants. I have no doubt that when the first game of the season comes we will be flying.”

