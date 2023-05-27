Luton promoted to the Premier League after penalty shootout win against Coventry

LUTON COMPLETED THEIR fairy-tale rise from non-league to Premier League with a dramatic, sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the Conference Premier, the Hatters are celebrating returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1992.

Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark’s opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Fankaty Dabo’s penalty miss meant a famous 6-5 sudden-death shoot-out victory for jubilant Luton.

It was a cruel way for the season to end – a £170million clash between clubs that have both gone through the mill during their decades away from the big time.

These teams were promoted from League Two together in 2018 and the latter went into half-time ahead, with Clark scoring a deserved opened for the dominant Hatters.

Rob Edwards’ side rallied impressively after captain Tom Lockyer’s concerning early collapse, but Coventry improved after the break.

Hamer, City’s semi-final hero against Middlesbrough, impressively levelled as the match went to extra-time.

Luton thought they had won it in the 116th minute through Joe Taylor, only for the VAR to find the youngster had handled when dispossessing Jonathan Panzo.

Promotion went down to penalties and Coventry substitute Dabo was first to miss, securing Luton’s promotion to the Premier League. The players held up Lockyer’s shirt as they celebrated in front of their fans.