Luxembourg take shock lead but Portugal recover to win World Cup qualifier

LUXEMBOURG STUNNED PORTUGAL by going in front in tonight’s World Cup qualifier but the favourites recovered with Cristiano Ronaldo amongst the goalscorers as they ran out 3-1 winners.
Fresh from being the match-winner against Ireland on Saturday, Gerson Rodrigues scored again here, this time with a header in the 30th minute in the Group A clash at Stade Josy Barthel to put his team in front.
LUXEMBOURG TAKE THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL!
Gerson Rodrigues does it again! 🇱🇺
But the world number five seeds drew level to leave it 1-1 at half-time, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota heading home.
Ronaldo nudged Portugal in front in the 51st minute before the result was sealed when Joao Palhinha scored in the 80th minute.
JOTA! 🇵🇹
Another headed goal!
