Tuesday 30 March 2021
Luxembourg take shock lead but Portugal recover to win World Cup qualifier

Gerson Rodrigues had put Luxembourg in front.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,125 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5396706

Updated 9 minutes ago

LUXEMBOURG STUNNED PORTUGAL by going in front in tonight’s World Cup qualifier but the favourites recovered with Cristiano Ronaldo amongst the goalscorers as they ran out 3-1 winners.

luxembourg-portugal-wcup-2022-soccer Gerson Rodrigues celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game. Source: Olivier Matthys

Fresh from being the match-winner against Ireland on Saturday, Gerson Rodrigues scored again here, this time with a header in the 30th minute in the Group A clash at Stade Josy Barthel to put his team in front.

But the world number five seeds drew level to leave it 1-1 at half-time, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota heading home.

Ronaldo nudged Portugal in front in the 51st minute before the result was sealed when Joao Palhinha scored in the 80th minute.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
