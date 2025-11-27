LGFA appoint Louth native Lyn Savage as new Chief Executive Officer

THE LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL Association (LGFA) have appointed Louth native Lyn Savage as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Savage will officially take over the position on 9 March 2026 to succeed Helen O’Rourke who stepped down from the position in September after serving for 28 years.

Savage is currently the LGFA’s National Development Manager, having previously served the Association as National Development Officer. She also worked with Dublin GAA as a Games Promotion Officer.

During a 15-year playing career with Louth, Savage won a Junior All-Ireland title in 1998 before achieving All-Ireland intermediate glory with the Wee County the following year.

Commenting on the appointment, LGFA President Trina Murray, said:

“Lyn brings a wealth of experience, deep knowledge of our game, and a long-standing commitment to the development of women’s sport.

“Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and a genuine dedication to supporting players, volunteers, staff, and communities across the country and in our International units.

“We are confident she will continue to strengthen the foundations of the LGFA and guide the organisation into its next chapter.

“As we welcome Lyn, we also honour Helen O’Rourke’s 28 years of service. Her leadership has built the strong, committed, and united team that will carry the organisation forward, providing a solid foundation for this next phase.”