Ex-Premier League and Bohemians striker Lys Mousset finds a new club

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE and Bohemians striker Lys Mousset has joined Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC.

The 30-year-old previously rose to prominence with French side Le Havre in Ligue 2.

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Mousset’s success there led to stints in the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United, making 99 English top-flight appearances.

But injuries and disciplinary issues curtailed his progress amid a disappointing spell at Bundesliga side VfL Bochum and underwhelming loan stints at Salernitana in Serie A and Nîmes back in his native France.

His six-month spell at Bohemians last year was similarly disappointing, with Mousset scoring once in nine Premier Division appearances before leaving the Irish club last June “by mutual consent”.

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds cited fitness issues as a reason for the failed stint, and ahead of the new Canadian football season, Mouset is eager to prove his doubters wrong.

“I can show them what I can do on the pitch, and they can learn from that,” he told CPLsoccer.com. “I can speak to them as well; I’m going to speak with the younger lads, because we want to win games as well, and be at the top of the league.

“[The club] just want to push me to the best level I was. We agree on that, and we know if I’m on the best level, I can help.”