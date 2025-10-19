43-year-old Ma'a Nonu on scoresheet in Toulon victory over Racing

MA’A NONU SCORED a late try to cap off Toulon’s 45-21 victory over Racing 92 in the Top 14 on Sunday.

Toulon, who have already racked up home wins over league leaders Pau and Castres this season, raced into the lead thanks to four tries through Argentina centre Ignacio Brex, Jaminet, Gael Drean and English No.8 Zak Mercer.

Melvyn Jaminet hit five conversions and a penalty, as ex-All Black Nonu went over for a late try.

Ma’a Nonu still causing chaos in the Top 14 at 43 years old.



A decade since his last All Blacks Test 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lfwvw3dQPj — Nik Simon (@Nik_Simon88) October 19, 2025

France centre Gael Fickou scored a first-half try for the Parisians, as flanker Maxime Baudonne briefly kept them in the game with a second try.

Replacement Racing lock Romain Taofifenua went over for a third – consolation – try for Racing that meant Toulon looked like missing out on an offensive bonus point.

Such a point is allocated only if the winning side has scored three tries more than the losing one.

But the home side were not done, pushing through to the end with Samoa lock Brian Alainu’uese crossing for a sixth five-pointer two minutes into added time. Toulon were, however, dealt a blow when influential scrum-half Baptiste Serin went off injured in the 27th minute.

The 46-times capped Serin, an adept goal kicker, went off holding his ribs and was replaced by Scottish international Ben White.

That could also have ramifications for France coach Fabien Galthie, who names his squad for November Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia on Wednesday.

Galthie is already without captain Antoine Dupont (knee), Baptiste Couilloud (shoulder) and Maxime Lucu (hand) in the scrum-half position.