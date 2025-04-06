Advertisement
More Stories
Mack Hansen was named Player of the Match against Cardiff last night. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeThe West's awake

'We're ready to win this' - Mack Hansen and Connacht eye Challenge Cup glory

Racing a ‘huge challenge’ in quarter-finals but Connacht have ‘turned a corner,’ says Hansen.
12.32pm, 6 Apr 2025

MACK HANSEN INSISTS Connacht can win the Challenge Cup.

The western province beat Cardiff 35-20 at Dexcom Stadium last night to set up a home quarter-final clash with Racing 92 next weekend. 

A big test awaits as Connacht aim to reach the semi-finals of the European second-tier competition for the first time in 15 years and just the fourth time ever.

But Ireland wing Hansen is looking further: to Connacht potentially reaching their first final, and making history by lifting the silverware.

“We have a real belief that we can win this. We really do,” Hansen told Premier Sports after last night’s victory.

“Racing is going to be a huge, huge challenge for us. They’re such a high-profile team. Even though we’re at home, we’re probably going to be the underdogs. You know what, we love that. There’s a new passion, new pride around this team.

“Unfortunately, it’s taken us so long to get there, we’ve really turned a corner and we’re ready to win this thing. We’re not here just to compete at all. We’re here to win it.”

Should Pete Wilkins’ side overcome Racing, they will have home advantage in the semi-finals against Lyon/Sharks or Ospreys/Scarlets.

Hansen is appealing to Connacht supporters to stick with them over the coming weeks as they look to finish an inconsistent season on a high.

“Frustrating to watch? Imagine playing for us, mate,” last night’s Player of the Match said.

“I really do think that we’ve turned a corner. We’ve put a challenge down to ourselves the rest of the season. We haven’t given our fans a lot to cheer about this year.

“That’s all we want to do. We just want to make memories for everyone around Galway, around Connacht, all the province in general. I know that we’re not easy to support, but keep coming out, keep watching us and we know that we can make you guys proud.

“Just stay behind us. That’s all we need for the rest of the season.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie