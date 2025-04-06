'We're ready to win this' - Mack Hansen and Connacht eye Challenge Cup glory

MACK HANSEN INSISTS Connacht can win the Challenge Cup.

The western province beat Cardiff 35-20 at Dexcom Stadium last night to set up a home quarter-final clash with Racing 92 next weekend.

A big test awaits as Connacht aim to reach the semi-finals of the European second-tier competition for the first time in 15 years and just the fourth time ever.

But Ireland wing Hansen is looking further: to Connacht potentially reaching their first final, and making history by lifting the silverware.

Advertisement

“We have a real belief that we can win this. We really do,” Hansen told Premier Sports after last night’s victory.

“Racing is going to be a huge, huge challenge for us. They’re such a high-profile team. Even though we’re at home, we’re probably going to be the underdogs. You know what, we love that. There’s a new passion, new pride around this team.

“Unfortunately, it’s taken us so long to get there, we’ve really turned a corner and we’re ready to win this thing. We’re not here just to compete at all. We’re here to win it.”

🟢 @connachtrugby's Mack Hansen gives his immediate reaction to a knockout win, and also explains why he feels they've "turned a corner"



"Absolutely buggered! Cardiff are a team that don't go away." 🗣️#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/pE4J7tOq3r — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 5, 2025

Should Pete Wilkins’ side overcome Racing, they will have home advantage in the semi-finals against Lyon/Sharks or Ospreys/Scarlets.

Hansen is appealing to Connacht supporters to stick with them over the coming weeks as they look to finish an inconsistent season on a high.

“Frustrating to watch? Imagine playing for us, mate,” last night’s Player of the Match said.

“I really do think that we’ve turned a corner. We’ve put a challenge down to ourselves the rest of the season. We haven’t given our fans a lot to cheer about this year.

“That’s all we want to do. We just want to make memories for everyone around Galway, around Connacht, all the province in general. I know that we’re not easy to support, but keep coming out, keep watching us and we know that we can make you guys proud.

“Just stay behind us. That’s all we need for the rest of the season.”