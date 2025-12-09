Connacht coach confirms it will be 'months for sure' before Mack Hansen is fit again

MACK HANSEN’S SURGERY on a troublesome foot injury has been a success but it has now been confirmed that it will be months before the Irish international is back in action.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery last week and while an exact timeline has not been established for when he might be back, Connacht scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker has confirmed that it will be months.

That looks certain to rule Hansen out of the Six Nations, having missed all three Tests for the Lions against his native Australia during the summer because of the foot injury.

He suffered a recurrence of that during his only appearance this season for Connacht against the Bulls in mid-October and then the issue arose again during the autumn internationals.

Hansen is now on the long road to recovery and Tucker confirmed that the surgery was a success and he is now back home in Galway.

“Yes, surgery went well,” said Tucker. “It was obviously an unusual and invasive surgery for him. He’s in the very early parts of recovery now, so in terms of timeline, I’m not exactly sure, but you’re talking months for sure.

“It is very early stages after it, but he’s out and he’s at home recovering at the moment.”

Meanwhile, as expected, another Lion, Finlay Bealham is ruled out of Connacht’s Challenge Cup clash with Black Lion from Georgia at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday after suffering a concussion in the loss away to Ospreys on Sunday.

It leaves Connacht short in the front row as Bealham’s replacement Jack Aungier is also out with an elbow injury, with Peter Dooley and Temi Lasisi also sidelined.

Tucker confirmed that Sam Illo and academy player Fiachna Barrett were in line for the tighthead spot with Jordan Duggan, usually a loosehead, covering both sides as he did in the Brewery Field on Sunday.

Backs Sean Naughton (ankle) and Shane Jennings (quad) are both ruled out after picking up injuries in that game in Bridgend while Cian Prendergast (hamstring) and Josh Ioane (groin) have not recovered and will be assessed ahead of next week’s trip back to south Wales to play the Dragons.

Connacht are boosted by the return from injury of scrum-half Caolin Blade and back rower Shamus Hurley-Langton as they bid to get their Challenge Cup campaign back on track.