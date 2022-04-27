'It's a position he's been keen to play more of' - Connacht to continue Hansen fullback experiment

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell could have another name to consider at fullback going forward, with Connacht keen to give Mack Hansen more minutes in the position.

Hansen started at 15 for the province for the first time last weekend as they edged the Lions in Johannesburg, and although his previous 12 Connacht caps all came on the wing, the versatile 24-year is capable of playing right across the backline.

And Connacht are set to revisit the experiment, with senior coach Pete Wilkins outlining that they were happy with how Hansen managed his first 80 minute shift in the position since joining from the Brumbies last summer, as Andy Friend’s side battled their way to a surprise win against the Lions.

“In terms of his first start for us in that position we were really pleased,” Wilkins said.

I know it’s a position that he’s been keen to play more of, and certainly at the national level they are aware that it’s an area he can possibly fulfil as well. So it was great to give him that opportunity and I think he did enough to show that he can certainly play there again in the future.

“For us, how we play, certainly in phase attack, whether he’s on the wing or 15, there’s not a huge amount of difference. He’s encouraged, even if he’s on the wing to have almost a free role and have licence to pop up all over the field, whether that’s at first receiver or in the narrow channels or out wide.

“The one thing that is common with all of that with our back three players is the enormous workrate that is required for them to have that threat and that variation in their game, popping up on the left or right or somewhere down the middle.

“That suits Mack really well, it suits other guys like John Porch really really well, and he certainly embraced that from fullback with a different view of the game.

The Lions game was Hansen's first start for Connacht at fullback. Source: Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

“I suppose one of the benefits is that he probably gets a little bit more ball in kick-receipt in that backfield, and has an opportunity to decision-make and lead the counter-attack and kick to them and have more time on the ball.”

While Hansen has thrived on the wing since arriving in Ireland – winning his first Test cap less than five months after his Connacht debut – the player himself is keen to explore a potential move to fullback.

Wilkins stressed that the province will continue to use Hansen as an option on the wing, and added that Connacht’s style of play – and Hansen’s roving role within their system – should allow the player to easily move between the two positions.

I think for us it will remain open for the time-being, and that’s partly because he and we are aware of not pigeonholing him too soon. Certainly in terms of his contributions for us and also hopefully his opportunities with the national team, the more ability he shows and demonstrates to play across multiple positions, the better for everyone, including himself.

“So I wouldn’t want to pigeonhole him too much, but at the same time the way we play, we can get away with shifting him around a little bit because it doesn’t diminish his effect or opportunities to impact the game.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be watching on with interest as he looks to build his own squad’s depth ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

“In terms of Andy Friend talking to Andy Farrell, I’m sure they discuss where guys might be playing on a weekend or what our opinion has been on guys who have played in certain positions, like Mack at fullback,” Wilkins continued.

“I dare say they are having those chats but it’s not an area where we are under pressure to fulfil any obligations to them. But certainly (they have) those rugby conversations about that and I’m sure Friendly will be aware of what Andy Farrell is looking for around those sort of people.”

Having overcome the Lions 33-30 in Johannesburg, the Connacht squad is in decent health as they look to make it two wins from two on their mini-tour to South Africa when they take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

“Finlay (Bealham) is available and ready to go. He bounced back well from that head knock (against Leinster), probably the turnaround time with the travel and the adjustments, but otherwise he would have been available for the Lions game. With these injuries we want to be as careful as possible.

“There are three guys who have had restricted training in the early part of this week. Paul Boyle with a toe injury, came out of the weekend. He’s rehabbing that at the moment. Bundee (Aki) had a couple of bumps and bruises, he’s been on light duty this week, and Jack Aungier had his HIA as well from the Lions game.

“Of those three, none are ruled out at this stage, but they’ve been on light duty at the front end of this week.”

