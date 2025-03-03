Mack Hansen signs new two-year contract with Ireland and Connacht

THE IRFU HAVE announced that Mack Hansen has signed a new two-year contract with Ireland and Connacht.

Hansen has won 27 caps for Ireland since making his debut against Wales in February 2022, and has scored 12 tries during that time.

The Connact winger was nominated in his debut season for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

He signed for Connacht in advance of the 2021-22 season and has played 38 times for the province.

“Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract,” remarked Hansen.

“Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here. There’s a huge amount to play for this season and I’ll be focusing my efforts on finishing strongly for Ireland and Connacht. I’d like to thank the IRFU for putting their faith in me and I’m hugely excited about the future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added: “As a mainstay of the Ireland and Connacht sides in recent years, securing Mack’s signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby. He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion. He is also a crowd favourite for club and country. We believe that there’s a lot more to come from Mack and I’m sure that he will continue his upward progress over the coming seasons.”