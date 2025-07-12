All-action Hansen ensures Farrell will have tough call to make on wing

ANDY FARRELL WILL have wanted his matchday 23 to come into shape ahead of next weekend’s first Test against the Wallabies, but the Lions head coach will also have hoped the level of competition would leave him facing at least a couple of tough decisions across the starting team.

Mack Hansen’s all-action performance in today’s 48-0 defeat of AUNZ in Adelaide will ensure the right wing slot will be one of the more fascinating calls facing Farrell in the week ahead.

Tommy Freeman had looked the leading contender for the 14 shirt, but Hansen’s impact on this tour puts him right in the mix for a Test start in seven days time, with today his most impactful performance of the tour so far.

The opening 40 minutes in Adelaide produced the most accurate, cohesive performance the Lions had put together since landing in Australia.

Hansen was central to that effort, with his intent clear from the start. The Connacht winger was lively and popping up all around the pitch, bringing the roaming threat and high work rate which Farrell values so much in his wingers. His work off the ball was just as impressive as anything he did in possession.

Having spun a couple of sharp passes, Hansen was excellent in the passage of play which led to Duhan van der Merwe’s second try, shipping a big shot in the process as he moved the ball wide as the two wingers combined nicely.

He should have had a second assist later in the half. Following a superb break from Huw Jones, Hansen backed himself to push through defenders, squeezing himself into the gap before offloading to Luke Cowan-Dickie – the hooker unable to hold the pass with the tryline calling.

Hansen throws an offload. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hansen was playing with confidence, taking on defenders and flicking passes when AUNZ defenders were bracing for contact. His defensive work was also accurate when needed.

In the second half, Hansen showcased his ability in the air, and remained an unpredictable threat when the ball came his way.

He brought variation to the Lions’ attack – one clever chip over the top spoiled as he was obstructed in the chase.

Owen Farrell’s introducing off the bench helped lift the Lions across the closing quarter. A well-executed Farrell skip pass allowed Hansen and Hugo Keenan link up to put Van der Merwe’s hat-trick try on a plate. Another late break from deep almost worked out for Hansen, but he was tip-tackled just as he appeared to be finding open road.

Farrell will have loved to see Hansen remaining so alert and threatening right until the end – topping the stats with three clean breaks and six defenders beaten.

The Lions boss now has a big call to make.

The decision at fullback was shaping up to be equally intriguing but now looks more straight forward. With Blair Kinghorn nursing a knee injury and in doubt for the first Test, Keenan was in pole position for the 15 shirt and a solid performance against AUNZ looked certain to wrap that up.

But the Leinster man still needed to show he was ready for the Wallabies following a testing time on tour. Keenan was late into the Lions camp due to his Leinster duties and arrived managing a calf problem. The 29-year-old then had to pull out of the Reds game with a vomiting bug that took some time to shift, and Keenan looked a little rusty when he did make it onto the pitch against the Waratahs.

Thankfully for Farrell, Keenan looked more like his usual self in Adelaide.

Across the Lions’ fast start, Keenan repeatedly got his hands on the ball and made positive contributions. He was the spark for Van der Merwe’s opening try – with AUNZ slow to get back into position following a kick out on the full, Keenan sensed the opportunity and took a quick lineout to Ben White, and a few quick passes later Van der Merwe was opening the scoring.

Keenan is tackled by AUNZ's Ngani Laumape. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

In that clinical opening Keenan defended the back space well and was sharp in possession, spinning his way out of contact and almost executing a 50/22. A first-half knock-on was unfortunate given Fin Smith’s pass landed at his feet despite being intended for Sione Tuipulotu.

His role in Van der Merwe’s third try showcased his passing skills and understanding with Hansen, a well-drilled combination clicking into effect.

On a good night for the Lions, this was a particularly pleasing outing for two Ireland internationals who could have a big say in this Test series.