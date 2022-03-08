Pedersen wins Paris-Nice stage as Jumbo maintain their grip on yellow jersey

DANISH RIDER MADS Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, won a sprint finish to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice on Tuesday and consolidate fourth place overall in the highly competitive eight-day race.

But for a third day, Dutch team Jumbo set the kind of relentlessly high pace that has given them top three in the overall standings and exposed fitness levels of anyone not on full form.

Jumbo new recruit Christophe Laporte is in the yellow jersey with a one-second lead over team-mate Wout van Aert with Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic in third, nine seconds back.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was one of many dropped by the peloton ahead of the finish. He finished in 137th place, crossing more than 11 minutes behind Pedersen, while Ryan Mullen was 102nd overall as part of a group five minutes back.

Advertisement

In their yellow and black lycra tunics, Jumbo sat at the front of the peloton setting their unrelenting high tempo, just as they did throughout the 2020 Tour de France that ended in a last day meltdown for Roglic.

The closest real rival is Russia’s Alexandr Vlasov at 00:39, with Ineos pair Adam Yates and Dani Martinez waiting for the mountains on Thursday and Saturday to show their hand.

The pace was such that Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who won Monday’s second stage, was far from alone when he was dropped by the peloton led by Jumbo 20 kilometres from the finish.

Powerfully built Trek rider Pedersen, 26, held off French sprinter Bryan Coquard in the finale with Jumbo’s multi-talented Van Aert coming third.

Pedersen said the win showed he was on the kind of form needed in the upcoming one-day classics.

“It’s my first WorldTour win in a long time and it’s really nice to start out well. This is a good direction for the Classics coming up in a few weeks,” he said.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Wednesday’s stage is a 13.4-kilometre time trial from Domerat to Montlucon culminating in a steep finish.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!