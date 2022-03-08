Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Pedersen wins Paris-Nice stage as Jumbo maintain their grip on yellow jersey

Christophe Laporte holds the yellow jersey in a Jumbo 1-2-3 at the top of the general classification.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 5:55 PM
7 minutes ago 24 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5704910
Pedersen celebrates his stage win.
Image: David Stockman
Pedersen celebrates his stage win.
Pedersen celebrates his stage win.
Image: David Stockman

DANISH RIDER MADS Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, won a sprint finish to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice on Tuesday and consolidate fourth place overall in the highly competitive eight-day race.

But for a third day, Dutch team Jumbo set the kind of relentlessly high pace that has given them top three in the overall standings and exposed fitness levels of anyone not on full form. 

Jumbo new recruit Christophe Laporte is in the yellow jersey with a one-second lead over team-mate Wout van Aert with Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic in third, nine seconds back.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was one of many dropped by the peloton ahead of the finish. He finished in 137th place, crossing more than 11 minutes behind Pedersen, while Ryan Mullen was 102nd overall as part of a group five minutes back.

In their yellow and black lycra tunics, Jumbo sat at the front of the peloton setting their unrelenting high tempo, just as they did throughout the 2020 Tour de France that ended in a last day meltdown for Roglic.

The closest real rival is Russia’s Alexandr Vlasov at 00:39, with Ineos pair Adam Yates and Dani Martinez waiting for the mountains on Thursday and Saturday to show their hand.

The pace was such that Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who won Monday’s second stage, was far from alone when he was dropped by the peloton led by Jumbo 20 kilometres from the finish.

Powerfully built Trek rider Pedersen, 26, held off French sprinter Bryan Coquard in the finale with Jumbo’s multi-talented Van Aert coming third.

Pedersen said the win showed he was on the kind of form needed in the upcoming one-day classics.

“It’s my first WorldTour win in a long time and it’s really nice to start out well. This is a good direction for the Classics coming up in a few weeks,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Wednesday’s stage is a 13.4-kilometre time trial from Domerat to Montlucon culminating in a steep finish.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie