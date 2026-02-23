The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork's Maeve O'Neill breaks Irish indoor 800m record in Boston
CORK’S MAEVE O’NEILL has broken the Irish indoor 800m record overnight in Boston.
O’Neill clocked a time of 2:00.33 at the Saucony Battle for Boston meet, to better Síofra Cléirigh Büttner’s national record of 2:00.58 set in 2021.
The 21-year-old comfortably won her heat, going through 400m in 59.09 seconds and 600m in 1:29.74 at the renowned Boston University track.
O’Neill is a student at Providence College, while her club back home in Cork is Doheny AC.
Her time is inside the automatic qualifying standard for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. Only six Irish women have ran faster 800s outdoors.
At the same meet, James Gormley ran a personal best for the Mile in 3:53.38, moving to eighth on the Irish indoor all-time list.
