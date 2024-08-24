Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Billy Lee and Magical Zoe won the Ebor at York on Saturday afternoon. Mike Egerton/PA
Horse Racing

Henry de Bromhead's Magical Zoe lands £500k Ebor in style

Limerick jockey Billy Lee steered 11-2 favourite Magical Zoe to glory at York.
4.12pm, 24 Aug 2024
213
0

MAGICAL ZOE DELIGHTED favourite backers with a clear-cut victory in the Ebor at York.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare has run well at each of the last two Cheltenham Festivals, filling the runner-up spot in the 2023 Mares Novices’ Hurdle before finishing fourth behind last year’s Ebor hero Absurde in the County Hurdle in March.

Having since switched to the Flat, with a maiden success at Down Royal sandwiched by two creditable effort in stakes company, Magical Zoe was the 11-2 market leader for her the €590,000 (£500,000) feature on the fourth and final day of the Ebor Festival and ultimately won comprehensively.

After being settled in midfield for much of the one-mile-six-furlong contest, the six-year-old was produced with her challenge down the centre of the track by Limerick jockey Billy Lee in the straight and was in front racing inside the final two furlongs.

The result was not really in any doubt thereafter as Magical Zoe galloped all the way to the line to score comfortably by two and three-quarter lengths, ensuring one of Britain’s most prestigious Flat handicaps went to Ireland for the third time in four years following the recent triumphs of Johnny Murtagh’s Sonnyboyliston in 2021 and the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde 12 months ago.

De Bromhead said: “It’s great, I’m delighted for the lads (owners Patrick and Scott Bryceland), they came up with the idea of coming here and what a brilliant idea it was. It’s just worked out really well.

“She won it well, Billy was brilliant on her.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie