Scotland call on World Cup injury cover ahead of Ireland showdown

EDINBURGH BACK ROW Magnus Bradbury will travel with Scotland’s World Cup squad when they depart for Japan on Monday as precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie.

Ritchie will remain in Scotland for further specialist assessment on the facial injury he sustained in Friday’s victory over Georgia at Murrayfield, and his involvement in the World Cup will be determined by those tests.

Bradbury, only just back from a rib injury, came off the bench to replace his Edinburgh team-mate and is now in line to be drafted into Gregor Townsend’s 31-man squad ahead of Scotland’s World Cup opener against Ireland on 22 September.

“Ritchie sustained a facial injury in the national team’s 36-9 win over Georgia at BT Murrayfield on Friday and — following specialist scans at Spire Murrayfield Hospital — will remain in Scotland for specialist assessment, with the outcome influencing whether he remains part of the 31-man group for the Rugby World Cup which begins later this month,” a Scottish Rugby statement said.

There was no mention of second row Ben Toolis, fullback Blair Kinghorn [both head knocks], Blade Thompson or Jonny Gray [both hamstring] in Scotland’s injury update issued on Sunday.

