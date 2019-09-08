This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland call on World Cup injury cover ahead of Ireland showdown

Edinburgh back row Magnus Bradbury will board the flight to Japan on Monday.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,700 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4800551
Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with Scotland tomorrow.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with Scotland tomorrow.
Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with Scotland tomorrow.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EDINBURGH BACK ROW Magnus Bradbury will travel with Scotland’s World Cup squad when they depart for Japan on Monday as precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie.

Ritchie will remain in Scotland for further specialist assessment on the facial injury he sustained in Friday’s victory over Georgia at Murrayfield, and his involvement in the World Cup will be determined by those tests.

Bradbury, only just back from a rib injury, came off the bench to replace his Edinburgh team-mate and is now in line to be drafted into Gregor Townsend’s 31-man squad ahead of Scotland’s World Cup opener against Ireland on 22 September.

“Ritchie sustained a facial injury in the national team’s 36-9 win over Georgia at BT Murrayfield on Friday and — following specialist scans at Spire Murrayfield Hospital — will remain in Scotland for specialist assessment, with the outcome influencing whether he remains part of the 31-man group for the Rugby World Cup which begins later this month,” a Scottish Rugby statement said.

There was no mention of second row Ben Toolis, fullback Blair Kinghorn [both head knocks], Blade Thompson or Jonny Gray [both hamstring] in Scotland’s injury update issued on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie