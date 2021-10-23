Caldwell drops back in Majorca as Maguire does likewise in South Korea

LEONA MAGUIRE DROPPED down to tied 55th in leaderboard at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

The Cavan native combined four bogeys with three birdies in a third-round 73 that leaves her on -1.

A sixth-placed finish would have been enough to give her a shot of winning LPGA Rookie of the Year, but that looks unlikely now.

South Korean Hee Jeong Lim’s seven-under 65 handed her a four-stroke lead ahead of the final round.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell is tied for 30th at the Mallorca Golf Open as Denmark’s Jeff Winther takes a two-shot lead into the final round,

Three birdies in succession handed Winther a 62 to leave him -15. Caldwell is 11 strokes behind him following a third-round 69.

The only other Irish player to make the cut was Cormac Sharvin, whose 72 left him on on three over.