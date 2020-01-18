This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maguire hoping to bring success back to Man Utd after ‘massive honour’ of being handed captaincy

The £80m centre-half has taken on captaincy duties in the wake of Ashley Young’s departure and is looking forward to the challenges which lie ahead

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 1:38 PM
42 minutes ago 960 Views
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Image: Martin Rickett

HARRY MAGUIRE SAYS it is a “great honour” to be named Manchester United captain, with the £80 million centre-half intending to be the man to lead the club into a brighter future.

In the wake of Ashley Young’s departure for Serie A giants Inter, the armband at Old Trafford has been passed to the most expensive defender on the planet.

Maguire has already taken on that responsibility at times this season, with the England international being recognised as an on-field leader within a matter of months of his big-money arrival.

The 26-year-old is proud to have been entrusted with the challenge of guiding United forward, with everybody connected with the 13-time Premier League champions determined to bring the good times back.

Maguire told MUTV of taking on the captaincy: “It’s a massive honour to be the captain of this prestigious club.

“It’s a great feeling for myself but the hard work continues and I’ll keep doing the best I can, on and off the pitch, to make this club successful.”

He added on gaining the faith of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “I’ve only been here five or six months and to gain his trust in that amount of time is obviously a great feeling for myself. It gives me confidence going into games and the way I put myself around the place.

“Off the field and on the field is especially important as a captain and it’s something I’m looking forward to but, like I said, the main thing is being successful as a club during the time I’m here.”

Solskjaer has already branded Maguire a “warrior” this season, as he has played through the odd niggling knock and figured in all 22 of United’s Premier League games.

“It’s something I want to do and something that I’m really proud of,” said Maguire.

“I want to play every game. Obviously to play every game in the Premier League is tough on your legs and tough on your mind, because there are so many games, especially around December, and you see people picking up little injuries.

“You’ve got to play through these little knocks sometimes and get your head down and get onto the pitch and battle through it.

“It’s really important for myself – I want to be on the team sheet in every game, if possible.”

Maguire will be desperate to lead by example in United’s next outing, with Solskjaer’s side set to take in a testing trip to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

