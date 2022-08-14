Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leona Maguire fights her way to top-10 finish as Stark claims victory at Galgorm

Maja Stark breaks Galgorm Castle course record with a sensational 10-under par final round.

Maguire brushed off her Saturday disappointment to finish in the top 10.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEONA MAGUIRE SERVED up her Sunday best to climb back up the leaderboard and finish tenth at the ISPA Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Antrim.

Maguire’s challenge unravelled with a disappointing 76 on Saturday, but she finished with a five-under par 68 as she bounced back in her final round.

Her sole bogey off the day came at the par-four 16th but she drew a line under it immediately and signed off with a birdie-birdie finish for a 10-under par total.

The day belonged to Sweden’s Maja Stark who smashed the course record with a magnificent 10-under par 63 as she claimed her first LPGA Tour title.

The 22-year-old won finished on 20-under par, five shots clear of her nearest rival, America’s Allisen Corpuz, with England’s Georgia Hall a shot further back in third.

