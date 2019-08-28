This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England call for loosehead cover but deliver good news on Vunipola

The Saracens prop is facing 10 days out after pulling up against Ireland.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 1:58 PM
Vunipola was withdrawn against Ireland on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ENGLAND EXPECT MAKO Vunipola to fully recover from the injury he suffered against Ireland in time for their World Cup opener against Tonga on 22 September.

The Saracens prop was forced off shortly after coming on during last weekend’s warm-up fixture at Twickenham, but England management have alleviated fears over Vunipola’s fitness for Japan.

In an injury update, England say Vunipola suffered ‘a small tear of scar tissue which will require approximately 10 days of rehabilitation’, having only just recovered from a serious hamstring injury.

Eddie Jones has called up Exeter Chiefs loosehead Ben Moon as a temporary replacement.  

Moon’s club team-mate Jack Nowell could miss the World Cup as he battles to overcome an ankle problem.

Nowell has not featured in any of England’s three warm-up Tests to date and was named in the 31-man squad despite suffering his injury during the Premiership final defeat to Saracens in June.

“I think he’s going to be touch and go for involvement in the World Cup,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon. “But let’s cross our fingers and hope that he can come through.”  

England face Italy at St James’ Park before flying to Japan on 8 September ahead of their opener against Tonga. 

