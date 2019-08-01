This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€40m Barcelona winger set to leave for Russia after just one season

Brazilian Malcom has already become surplus to requirements with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,054 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4749006
Malcom made 24 appearances in all competitions last season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA WINGER MALCOM missed training this morning in order to finalise a move away from the club, with Zenit his expected destination.

The 22-year-old is reportedly due to be in St Petersburg tomorrow to complete a medical after Barca accepted an offer in the region of €40 million.

“Malcom is not training with permission of the club in order to resolve his future,” Barca said, in a short message published on Twitter.

The Brazilian joined the Catalans from Bordeaux last year in a deal rising to €42m, after making a late decision to head to Camp Nou rather than Roma in Serie A.

However, he managed just six starts in La Liga under Ernesto Valverde in 2018-19 and scored only four goals in 25 appearances in total in all competitions.

Barca are believed to be eager to generate funds after signing Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Antoine Griezmann in deals that could cost as much as €241m overall.

They recouped €35m for Jasper Cillessen, who moved to Valencia, while the departures of Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez and Marc Cardona have helped to bolster their funds.

The sale of Malcom could help in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, although any deal for the forward, who left in a €222m deal two years ago, is seemingly far from completion.

