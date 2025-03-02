The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man City set for trip to Bournemouth for FA Cup quarter-final
MANCHESTER CITY WERE handed a tough trip to Bournemouth in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw, while Aston Villa travel to second-tier Preston.
Fulham’s reward for beating holders Manchester United on penalties is a home tie in a London derby against Crystal Palace.
Brighton beat Newcastle 2-1 after extra time on Sunday and will face the winners of Monday’s tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.
The FA Cup is City’s only realistic chance of winning a trophy in what has been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola’s men.
City are favourites for the competition with the Premier League’s top two Liverpool and Arsenal already eliminated.
However, they lost 2-1 in their trip to Bournemouth earlier in the season and the Cherries sit just four points behind the English champions in the Premier League.
FA Cup Quarter-final draw: Fixtures to be played on weekend of 29/30 March
