Man City set for trip to Bournemouth for FA Cup quarter-final

Aston Villa have been drawn to face Preston while Brighton take on the winners of Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.
8.59pm, 2 Mar 2025
MANCHESTER CITY WERE handed a tough trip to Bournemouth in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw, while Aston Villa travel to second-tier Preston.

Fulham’s reward for beating holders Manchester United on penalties is a home tie in a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Brighton beat Newcastle 2-1 after extra time on Sunday and will face the winners of Monday’s tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.

The FA Cup is City’s only realistic chance of winning a trophy in what has been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola’s men.

City are favourites for the competition with the Premier League’s top two Liverpool and Arsenal already eliminated.

However, they lost 2-1 in their trip to Bournemouth earlier in the season and the Cherries sit just four points behind the English champions in the Premier League.

FA Cup Quarter-final draw: Fixtures to be played on weekend of 29/30 March

  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Preston v Aston Villa
  • Bournemouth v Manchester City
  • Brighton v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich

 – © AFP 2025

