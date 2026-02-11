Man City ease past Fulham to move within three points of leaders Arsenal

Manchester City 3

Fulham 0

ERLING HAALAND MOVED joint-fourth on Manchester City’s all-time scorer’s list as Pep Guardiola’s side overpowered Fulham 3-0 to turn up the heat on Arsenal.

Haaland netted his 153rd City goal, moving him level with Colin Bell, in a comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday that trimmed the Gunners’ Premier League lead to three points.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring as he continued his superb start in City colours while Nico O’Reilly was also on target in a one-sided contest played in persistent rain.

All City’s goals came in the first half and, with the job apparently done, Haaland did not return for the second half.

After a recent dip in form, the Norwegian held his nerve to score a vital penalty winner at Liverpool on Sunday and that may have reignited his campaign.

The goal that matched Bell’s career tally for the club – also his 29th of the season in all competitions – came in his 183rd appearance, a remarkable feat. Bell played 492 games for City.

More to follow.