Dublin: 5°C Friday 25 December 2020
Manchester City pair Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid

Two members of staff at the club have also returned positive tests.

By AFP Friday 25 Dec 2020, 12:51 PM
Gabriel Jesus with team-mate Kyle Walker.
Gabriel Jesus with team-mate Kyle Walker.
MANCHESTER CITY PAIR Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club have announced.

Both players featured in City’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Tuesday, with City due to host Newcastle in the Premier League on St Stephen’s Day

A club statement said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Under Premier League regulations, players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

That is likely to rule Jesus and Walker out of trips to Everton and Chelsea, as well as the Newcastle clash.

