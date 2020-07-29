This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City make €23 million bid for Valencia winger

Ferran Torres could be on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 10:20 PM
59 minutes ago 2,317 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5163391
Ferran Torres (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ferran Torres (file pic).
Ferran Torres (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY have bid €23 million for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, the PA news agency understands.

Torres, 20, came through the ranks at the Mestalla and is seen by City as a replacement for Leroy Sane — who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the month.

It is understood that nothing has yet been agreed with Valencia but City boss Pep Guardiola will be keen to land his man.

A Spain U21 international, Torres hit four goals in 34 LaLiga appearances during the last season and Valencia finished ninth in the table.

Premier League runners-up City are expected to add to their ranks before the new campaign kicks off on September 12.

Central defence has long been reported as the area of the pitch where Guardiola is looking to improve, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar all linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie