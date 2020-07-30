This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Man City's €45m bid for Dutch defender Ake accepted

The 25-year-old is set to leave relegated Bournemouth.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,143 Views 11 Comments
Ake has 13 caps for the Netherlands.
Image: Tess Derry
Ake has 13 caps for the Netherlands.
Ake has 13 caps for the Netherlands.
Image: Tess Derry

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE agreed a £41 million (€45m) fee with Bournemouth to sign defender Nathan Ake.

The deal is worth a guaranteed £40m (€44m) to the relegated Cherries, potentially rising by a further £1m (€1.1m).

Netherlands international Ake has been a standout performer at the Vitality Stadium since joining from Chelsea in 2017. He had previously been on loan with Eddie Howe’s side.

There was expected to be strong interest in the 25-year-old this summer, with his departure becoming almost inevitable when Bournemouth’s relegation was confirmed last weekend.

It is understood City are the only club to have so far made an offer, but reports suggest his former club Chelsea must be given the right to match any bid.

Ake missed the Cherries’ final three Premier League fixtures after suffering a groin injury in 4-1 win over Leicester on 12 July.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

