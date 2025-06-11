Advertisement
More Stories
Man City's latest recruit Tijjani Reijnders. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeOn The Dotted Line

Man Cituy confirm signing of AC Milan midfielder for reported €54.6 million fee

Tijjani Reijnders is Man City’s fourth signing of the week.
10.01am, 11 Jun 2025

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £46.3 million (€54.6 million).

The Dutch midfielder, City’s fourth signing of the week, said he was “ecstatic” to be signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The club announced deals for midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon and Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on Tuesday while left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined from Wolves on Monday.

Reijnders, 26, joined AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 and scored 15 goals for the Italian club in 2024/25.

He will bolster Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” said Reijnders. “City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.”

Director of football Hugo Viana said: “He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe, both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.” 

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie