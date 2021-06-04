BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 4 June 2021
Manchester United announce creation of Fan Advisory Board

The announcement follows Joel Glazer’s participation in a fans forum.

By Press Association Friday 4 Jun 2021, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,036 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5458400
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced they are to create a Fan Advisory Board “to ensure the fans’ perspective is embedded within the club’s decision-making processes”.

United also said they had initiated a “direct dialogue with MUST (Manchester United Supporters Trust) with the aim of identifying a mutually beneficial Fan Share Scheme”.

The announcement came after United co-chairman Joel Glazer attended his first fans’ forum on Friday.

Glazer said in a statement on United’s official website: “I was pleased to join the fans’ forum to listen to the views of supporters, address their questions, and share ideas on how we can improve the way we work together.

“As owners, we want exactly the same thing as the fans – a successful team and a strong club – and we want to work in partnership to achieve those objectives.

“Fans are the lifeblood of Manchester United and I am personally committed to ensuring that they are given an enhanced voice, through the creation of a Fan Advisory Board and a Fan Share Scheme.

“The club has been in discussions with MUST regarding a fan share scheme for a number of months and has already sought external legal advice on options. Discussions will now intensify, with the aim of agreeing a plan before the start of the new season.”

