The French international produced a superb display for the Red Devils.

The French international produced a superb display for the Red Devils.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals by beating Chelsea 2-0.

First-half goals from Ander Herrera and man-of-the-match Paul Pogba were enough to seal the result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, as Chelsea’s inconsistent form continues.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: