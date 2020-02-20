This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Martial nabs crucial away goal as Man Utd hold slight edge ahead of home second leg

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side played out a draw against Club Brugge in their Europa League last-32 tie.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 8:11 PM
9 minutes ago 892 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5015931
Man United players celebrate after Martial's goal.
Image: Ian Walton
Man United players celebrate after Martial's goal.
Man United players celebrate after Martial's goal.
Image: Ian Walton

ANTHONY MARTIAL STRUCK a potentially important away goal as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

The France international cancelled out an opening goal from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a slight advantage heading into the return game at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer made six changes to the team that won 2-0 at Chelsea on Monday, and it was one of the fresh starters, goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who was at fault for the opening goal.

Brugge, who drew 2-2 at Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage and only narrowly lost to Paris Saint-Germain, were good value for their lead until Martial capitalised on a defensive mistake and a fast pitch to run through and make sure the game finished all square.

Andreas Pereira had United’s first attempt after 14 minutes, with Simon Mignolet pushing his low effort past the right-hand post.

The Red Devils found themselves behind just a minute later. Dennis raced onto a Mignolet goal kick and, with Romero having strayed foolishly far from his line, the forward lobbed the ball over the United keeper, who could only watch it bobble into the net.

United were stuck in first gear and Romero had to be well-positioned to deny Dennis a second from close range after the visitors failed to clear from the edge of the box.

world-news-february-20-2020 Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis after scoring against Man United. Source: Belga

Brugge’s lead looked comfortable until they handed United an equaliser. Maxim De Cuyper’s throw-in from inside the opposition half bounced away from Brandon Mechele, and Martial pounced, driving towards goal and slotting the ball past Mignolet.

Martial nearly scored a second before the break, shrugging off De Cuyper before blasting a left-footed shot that Mignolet just tipped onto the post.

Chances were scarcer in a second half mostly bereft of quality, although Odilon Kossounou scuffed wide from eight yards out when he really should have at least tested Romero.

United finished strongly but could not carve out a chance for a winner, leaving the tie nicely poised ahead of next Thursday’s return fixture.

Having played just three days ago and been met with dreadful weather conditions in Bruges, this is a result with which Solskjaer will likely be quite content.

It was a game short on quality throughout, not helped by the playing surface, but Martial’s excellent finish will leave the Red Devils feeling as though they have the edge.

Martial’s clinical finish put United ahead at Chelsea, and he showed similar composure to snatch an away goal just when Brugge looked to be in control of the first leg.

Brandon Williams had plenty of defending to do against a Chelsea team that targeted United’s left, so it was surprising to see him keep his place. He looked as though a rest might have done him good.

The second leg takes place on February 27. Before then, United host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, while Brugge face Sporting Charleroi at home.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie