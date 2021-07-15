Membership : Access or Sign Up
Man United defender unimpressed as Adidas puts wrong name on picture

The kit suppliers put the name ‘Amy Turner’ alongside a picture of the 25-year-old on promotional material.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 10:42 PM
21 minutes ago
Manchester United's Millie Turner.
Image: PA
Manchester United's Millie Turner.
Manchester United's Millie Turner.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED defender Millie Turner appeared less than impressed as she highlighted the club’s kit suppliers Adidas getting her name wrong on Thursday.

After United’s new home kit was launched earlier in the day, Turner posted a screenshot on Twitter of a piece of Adidas promotional material featuring a picture of her wearing the strip.

The picture had the name ‘Amy Turner’ displayed along the side of it, and the screenshot was accompanied by a message from Millie Turner saying: “Considering I’ve been at Manchester United for three years and an adidas athlete for two… You’d like to think adidas would get my name right.”

That was followed by a ‘hand over face’ emoji .

The 25-year-old’s fellow defender Amy Turner also played for United for the past three years, before joining Orlando Pride last month.

The PA news agency has contacted Adidas for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

