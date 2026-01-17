More Stories
Bryan Mbeumo celebrates United's opening goal.
Man United begin Michael Carrick's tenure with dazzling derby win over Man City

Second-half goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu earned a deserved win for United at a rocking Old Trafford.
2.26pm, 17 Jan 2026

Manchester United 2

Manchester City 0

MICHAEL CARRICK’S REIGN as Manchester United’s interim manager began with a superb 2-0 derby victory over title-chasing Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Second-half goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who temporarily moved into fourth place in the Premier League table.

United also had three goals disallowed for offside and twice hit the woodwork, while City rarely threatened their neighbours as they were out-fought and out-played for large spells.

More to follow.

