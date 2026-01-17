The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United begin Michael Carrick's tenure with dazzling derby win over Man City
Manchester United 2
Manchester City 0
MICHAEL CARRICK’S REIGN as Manchester United’s interim manager began with a superb 2-0 derby victory over title-chasing Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Second-half goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who temporarily moved into fourth place in the Premier League table.
United also had three goals disallowed for offside and twice hit the woodwork, while City rarely threatened their neighbours as they were out-fought and out-played for large spells.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Home improvement Soccer