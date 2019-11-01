This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United sweating over influential trio for Bournemouth trip

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all picked up knocks in the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea in midweek.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Nov 2019, 12:05 PM
30 minutes ago 838 Views No Comments
Marcus Rashford at the final whistle on Wednesday.
Image: Ian Walton
Marcus Rashford at the final whistle on Wednesday.
Marcus Rashford at the final whistle on Wednesday.
Image: Ian Walton

MANCHESTER UNITED COULD be without Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

All three players sustained knocks in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory at Chelsea on Wednesday, a result that stretched United’s winning run away from home to three games in all competitions.

Rashford, who scored a penalty and then a stunning free-kick to seal the win, was seen with an ice pack on his knee after being substituted at Stamford Bridge, while Lindelof was replaced by Anthony Martial 66 minutes in and Maguire was seen limping in the closing stages.

When asked for an update on the trio on Friday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told a news conference: “It’s still early. Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

“They had some treatment yesterday, a little more treatment today, a light session. Hopefully, they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.”

chelsea-v-manchester-united-carabao-cup-fourth-round-stamford-bridge Harry Maguire wearing the captain's armband in midweek. Source: John Walton

United will also be without Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic against Bournemouth, with Solskjaer not expecting them to be available until after the next international break.

“They are not ready for tomorrow. That’s the update,” he said. “[They will be back] Probably after the international break. That’s always the risk, if you push them back too early. “But if we have the two extra weeks, after the international break, they should be ready for then.”

United head into the match in seventh place in the Premier League, ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference. A win will move them to within four points of the top four before Chelsea’s match away to Watford.

