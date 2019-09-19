This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Solskjaer puts his faith in 17-year-old Greenwood for Europa League opener

Man United will play a youthful side against Astana tonight.

By AFP Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 11:00 AM
Mason Greenwood will start this evening.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER will hand promising striker Mason Greenwood a chance to lead a Manchester United youth revolution in the Europa League tonight (8pm). 

United manager Solskjaer believes Greenwood is one of the best finishers he has ever seen and he will give the 17-year-old his opportunity to shine when Astana visit at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has made four substitute appearances this season, but Solskjaer told reporters yesterday that the English teenager would start against the Kazakhstan champions.

“He is still very young, Mason, but he’s maturing,” Solskjaer said. “He’s developed so much in the last six months since I came in.

“I remember the kid who just wanted to play with mates in the U18s. And now he’s knocking on a door, he’s ready to play these games.

“For me, he has been in the U21s with England, he’s tasting it more and more. And his appetite for football must be growing.

“I just don’t want to put too much pressure on him, apart from go out there and enjoy yourself.

“I know he’ll make the right finish. Keeper might make a fantastic save but he’s one of the best finishers I’ve seen.

It’s just that enjoyment, express yourself, go out at Old Trafford because there’ll be 11 Astana players living the dream tomorrow.”

Solskjaer intends to change tack as his side embark on their Europa League journey as the manager focuses on the youth at his disposal.

perth-glory-v-manchester-united-pre-season-friendly-optus-stadium The United boss also revealed that Axel Tuanzebe will play. Source: Speed Media

He confirmed academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe, 21, will be in the line-up against Astana, 28 months since last starting a match for United at Old Trafford.

A knock sees Daniel James join Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw on the sidelines, with Fred coming into midfield and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero getting the nod ahead of David De Gea.

“It’s a process and for these, we trust them. It’s for them to grow as players but also human beings – that responsibility of being robust enough to go out at Old Trafford,” Solskjaer said.

“It’s not just about enjoying yourself because you’ve got to get results.

And if you don’t throw them in you don’t know what you’ve got so, for me, I don’t see this as any other way of doing this because I’ve always done this wherever I’ve been.

“I’ve not been too many places but that’s my belief as a coach that you have to give them a chance, an opportunity.

“Especially forward players. They’ll win you games. Defenders it’s a shift, find a way to win a game and keep them out.”

© – AFP 2019

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

