Man Utd unveil plans for new 100,000-seater stadium to replace Old Trafford

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced plans for a new 100,000-seater stadium that co-owner Jim Ratcliffe says would be the “world’s greatest” football ground.

The Premier League club have been examining whether to redevelop their Old Trafford home or build a new stadium in the same area in conjunction with the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force.

United have now confirmed their “intention to pursue a new 100,000-seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area” as they throw their “support behind the Government’s growth agenda”.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” Ratcliffe said.

“Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

“By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home.”

United's plans for their new stadium were revealed today. Foster + Partners / PA Foster + Partners / PA / PA

The move to a new ground has been backed by former United boss Alex Ferguson.

“Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in,” Ferguson said.

“Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made.”

Chief executive Omar Berrada says the club’s long-term objective is to have “the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium”.